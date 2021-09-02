Kids Cartoon Peppa Pig Takes Shots At Kanye West

It looks like everyone is taking shots at Kanye West from Soulja Boy, Chris Brown, Drake & now popular kids cartoon Peppa Pig!
Pitchfork editor Dylan Green rated Kanye West’s tenth studio album DONDA a score of 6.0, whereas the famous pig’s album titled Peppa’s Adventures: The Album received at 6.5.
Well, it looks like Peppa got the news of her ratings and sent a bit of shade towards the DONDA rapper.
Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts
1.
1 of 20
Good morning to everyone waking up to #DONDA 🌅— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 29, 2021
2.
2 of 20
Donda has finally landed 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LPZihQpOS2— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2021
3.
3 of 20
DONDA OUT pic.twitter.com/62G8ONyT3L— Deadboy (training arc) (@DEDBBOY) August 29, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Kanye Lil Baby & The Weeknd on hurricane #DONDA pic.twitter.com/TGVz3qVNsy— 💫CERTIFIED BOY LOVER💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
5.
5 of 20
listening to donda got me like this pic.twitter.com/AChoNp5IBi— 𝓀𝒾𝒶 🎐cr:one piece (@k1a00) August 29, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Me realizing my friends have not already started streaming Donda pic.twitter.com/LGYvcxpVSo— alegría✌🏽 (@SihleTyler) August 29, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem on ‘Praise God’ #DONDA pic.twitter.com/V5mDizbRkH— memory lane (@bitchitz999) August 29, 2021
8.
8 of 20
"This might be the return of the throne." #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VFp0QvPtmc— Lauren💕 (@sadsnoopdog) August 29, 2021
9.9 of 20
10.
10 of 20
I got DONDA and Ronaldo. Nobody can top that pic.twitter.com/mTOlESeVmL— 𝕍𝕖𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕒 (@UtdPeffer) August 29, 2021
11.
11 of 20
in honor of donda dropping, here’s some wise words from ye pic.twitter.com/rThISAPk7m— al (@veryrare1717) August 29, 2021
12.
12 of 20
Donda got ya girl floating rn— shari 🌛 (@shari_7) August 29, 2021
13.
13 of 20
everyone listening to donda right now pic.twitter.com/XNq4igbQf7— .kavs (@artcheetosb0i) August 29, 2021
14.
14 of 20
my soul leaving my body when i heard Kanye start sliding on off the grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/0i7mfmBImi— 💫CERTIFIED BOY LOVER💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
15.15 of 20
16.
16 of 20
DONDA IS OUT pic.twitter.com/p7sbGKwOSa— 🤹🏽 (@tasteofgucc1) August 29, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Mfs waking up late to Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/GGgJSUeWt9— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Kanye, Carti and Fivio on Off the Grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/hLGgLUFvNC— Ben (On loan to Feyenoord) (@__Bxn) August 29, 2021
19.
19 of 20
Mfs waking up at 11am to see that they missed out on Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/mNqoKRt4tx— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
20.
20 of 20
man just dropped Donda like one silent fart in a public place— SP (@septimusajprime) August 29, 2021
Kids Cartoon Peppa Pig Takes Shots At Kanye West was originally published on 92q.com