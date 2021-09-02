Kids Cartoon Peppa Pig Takes Shots At Kanye West

Continue reading Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

[caption id="attachment_1015727" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West finally released his 10th studio album DONDA after weeks of tweaking and a trio of listening parties more extravagant than the next. After promising to release twice prior to the last listening event in Chicago, West made good on releasing the album on Sunday (August 29) and the early returns are coming in from Twitter. DONDA clocks in at 26 tracks and 1 hour and 48 minutes in length (which may be lessened considering the removal of the song). After taking a look at the tracklisting, one track, “Jail Pt 2,” has been removed for reasons we’re not aware of. Because of West’s unconventional release methods and crafting of rollouts, it’s possible that the song could make a return to the song list similar to the tweaks made to The Life Of Pablo. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Because of the last-minute switches to the songs heard thus far at the sessions, there’s no way to know what songs or artists made the cut considering that the DSPs aren’t listing features and that might be an intentional act on West’s part. Although there was chatter that West removed JAY-Z from “Jail” but in our quick listen, that is not the case. As we continue to absorb the album and the vibes within, it appears that West has largely kept many of the songs that he showcased across the two events in Atlanta and the final listening session in Chicago. The themes are still very much mired in West’s devotion to his Christian faith but done in a way that never seems heavy-handed. Across Twitter, the reactions to DONDA are coming in fast and we’ve got some of them listed below. Check out DONDA below. — Photo: Getty