Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Is Getting Dragged For Saying Drake Passed Up Jay-Z

Trae Young is not getting a lot of support on his latest social media hot take, getting absolutely obliterated all throughout his replies.

Just a few hours after Drake released his new album, Certified Lover Boy, the baller decided to tap into the constantly-evolving Greatest Rapper Of All Time debate. While a lot of folks on the timeline probably would have agreed with almost any props Young wanted to give Drake amid the album’s hype, he decided to go with the one argument people everywhere will slap you in the face for: saying (inset rapper here) is better than Jay-Z.

“When we gonna say Drake has passed Hov?” the Atlanta Hawks star asked his followers. Soon thereafter, he had thousands of replies, most of which were shaming him for even thinking such a thing. So much so, he had to come back to Twitter in the morning to add a disclaimer: “Everybody, Hov #1 to me,” he wrote along with a laughing and a 100 emoji.

He went on to tweet another apology, just making the whole situation that much funnier.

While the contentious relationship between Jay-Z and Drake has been well-documented, after years of trading subliminal shots on song after song, both rappers seemingly squashed their long-standing tension in recent years. Jay has since contributed guest verses to Drake’s last two albums, on Scorpion’s “Talk Up,” and Certified Lover Boy’s “Love All.”

Ahhh, there’s nothing like Twitter coming together for one common cause: dragging someone for their terrible hot take. Check out some of the funniest replies down below.

