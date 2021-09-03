Spelhouse Homecoming Canceled For 2021

For the second year in a row, Morehouse College and Spelman College have announced there will be no traditional homecoming festivities this year.

In a letter to students on Friday (September 3), Morehouse President David A. Thomas announced there would be a “student-only fall festival in its place.

“Unfortunately, because of the escalating spread of the COVID-19 virus in Georgia, the Homecoming festivities scheduled for the week of October 10-17, 2021, including the traditional tailgating, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled,” the Morehouse president’s letter stated.

In her letter, Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote, “Spelman will hold all alumnae events for homecoming virtually beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, under the theme, “Stronger Together: A Forever Sisterhood.”

A determination is still being made regarding student events. We are committed to maintaining a safe campus environment for our students, therefore we are considering how to help students celebrate homecoming with Morehouse and other Atlanta University Center Consortium institutions. More information will be forthcoming as decisions are made.

Homecoming is a time within the academic year when we pause to gather, reminisce and celebrate the legacy of Spelman and Morehouse. Like last year, organizers are committed to ensuring that the magic of homecoming remains.”

Morehouse’s football game against Fort Valley State would still be contested. However, it will not have Homecoming designation, and limited tickets would be issued to secure social distancing.

“This week, Georgia broke a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state has the sixth-highest per capita infection rate in the nation and an unprecedented number of young people have become ill with the virus,” Thomas wrote to students. “Given the circumstances, a massive in-person gathering on our campus presents a public health risk to our students which is impossible to ignore. Keeping our students safe is our top priority.”

Other events scheduled for the October 10-17 Homecoming week have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. It is unclear if the school’s AUC brethren Clark Atlanta University would shrink their homecoming game plans after Spelhouse’s cancelation.

