Report: Roswell High School Student Stabbed On Campus

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a student was stabbed on Roswell High School campus. Fulton County officials state that a fight broke out between two students which resulted in one of the students getting stabbed in the stomach. The student was taken to a local hospital immediately. Roswell High School officials came out stating that this stabbing will be handled as a criminal offense. Both students involved in the fights are minors which prohibits their names from being released to the public. More news to come as the story develops.

