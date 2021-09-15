Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant

After enduring the worst of COVID last March, Scarface was placed on dialysis and suffered from kidney failure.

On his Instagram page, Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince shared a positive update regarding Face’s surgery and the road to recovery. The Houston legend and Geto Boys rapper made an open plea for a kidney donor to help prolong his life and eventually, his son Chris Jordan answered the call. After undergoing surgery on Tuesday (September 14), Face and Chris are both resting comfortably.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” Prince wrote. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

In July, Scarface revealed during an interview that he finally got the news he was looking for in the search for a match.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son,” Scarface said over a Zoom call promoting he and Willie D’s brand new podcast, Geto Boys Reloaded. “So it’s any day now.”

“I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it,’” Chris Jordan said in the same interview.

When asked if he would have transplanted a kidney to Scarface, Willie D joked he didn’t like his Geto Boys brother to such a degree.

“He got plenty of people who do like him more than I like him,” Willie said. “He had people lined up around the corner, hitting me up saying, ‘Tell Scarface I got a kidney for him!’ It’s beautiful. It’s a testament to his contribution because people wanted to support him. They were coming out of the woodwork.”

Scarface interjected, “Willie try to play that tough-guy role, but guess who’s the first person to come and visit? Willie D! Super tough guy. So I had the COVID hella bad and you had to walk in my room with a spacesuit on. Guess who came in my room with a spacesuit on?”

