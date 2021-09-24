Snoop Dogg Talks About His Role Playing A Pastor On BMF [Video]

Snoop Dogg & his wife Shante hit the red carpet for the BMF premiere! The West Coast legend talks with K.Samone on how it was playing a pastor in BMF. Watch the full interview below.

