R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who for decades dominated R&B and pop with sexually charged hits, was convicted of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex on Monday (September 27).
The jury found Kelly, 54, guilty of racketeering after only two days of deliberations. The trial was the first regarding a high-profile celebrity and his victims, who were majority Black. The guilty verdict represents the first actual consequence for Kelly after he was found not guilty of child pornography charges in 2008 amid decades of rumor, innuendo and speculation regarding his actions towards young women.
Kelly was on trial in New York for one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges. Additionally, he was hit with eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.
He was found guilty on all charges.
A documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly dope deep into those allegations, from Kelly’s upbringing in Chicago to his relationship with a then 15-year-old Aaliyah, who he married in a secret ceremony when he was 27. The marriage between the two was later annulled.
Prosecutors called over 40 witnesses during the six-week-long trial, many of who described various acts by Kelly and his team in graphic detail regarding secrecy, abuse and more. Most of those who testified alluded to Kelly’s public persona as a charismatic singer and songwriter who used his public standing to lure underage women into his company, promising record deals and a start in the music business. Instead, he was a controlling predator who now faces being behind bars for the rest of his life.
1.
1 of 15
Y’all more worried about the fact that R. Kelly may not be straight than y’all are about the fact that he hurt a child…….when will my people be free?— ✨Bimbo✨ (@bellicose_barri) July 24, 2021
2.
2 of 15
R Kelly got new cases ?— Young_Bpm (@Young_Bpm) July 24, 2021
3.
3 of 15
R. Kelly was trapped in the closet after all... pic.twitter.com/tyJO8c4yWd— Jessica (@angelofmusic27) July 24, 2021
4.4 of 15
5.
5 of 15
I can't believe that there really are people who continue to defend R Kelly when we know for a fact that he groomed Aaliyah when she was 14.— ZAK💗💜💙 🏳️🌈 (@Zakiyyah6) July 24, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Y’all when R. Kelly is accused of grooming and raping underage girls: “Them fast ass girls lying,” “Leave R. Kelly alone!” “But he made 12 Play!”— Lipsey Hussle 🌈🦄🇩🇴🇧🇧 (@HennyNHandcuffs) July 24, 2021
Y’all when R. Kelly is accused of raping underage boys: “CANCEL HIM!” “THROW HIM UNDER THE JAIL” “KILL HIM”
7.
7 of 15
please nail R. Kelly to the cross. literally crucify him. that’s all he deserves.— don vito whore-leone™︎ (@charlielabeija_) July 24, 2021
8.
8 of 15
This how R. Kelly defense team look at him every time some new evidence comes out: pic.twitter.com/0uFmNyrvZq— The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) July 24, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Niggas gonna finally stop listening to R. Kelly cause he did some gay shit but wouldn’t stop when they thought it was just little girls https://t.co/rZWW6hWx3E— Tevin (@CanABrothaTweet) July 24, 2021
10.
10 of 15
So when the world told y’all R. Kelly was fucking on black girls niggas was still down to ride. Now that it’s come out he was also hunching on black boys THATS where y’all draw the line???? I can’t...— Hood Astro Queen (@hoodxastro) July 24, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Imagine defending R. Kelly just because his music makes you step in the name of love pic.twitter.com/KNH2ddOJb4— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 24, 2021
12.
12 of 15
I really saw r Kelly trending and thought they let him out too pic.twitter.com/iXAkYRCG3U— Efficient Exuberance (@efficientexuber) July 24, 2021
13.
13 of 15
R Kelly defense team every other week pic.twitter.com/eUnmhDctJo— jw (@iam_johnw2) July 24, 2021
14.
14 of 15
R.Kelly is a whole predator but because he makes good music delusional ass people defending him. pic.twitter.com/HH2NMLvMhL— Still Alive♐️♒️♍️ (@MsJanebaby808) July 24, 2021
15.
15 of 15
They found child porn on R Kelly camera years back but it wasn’t admissible in court because it wasn’t legally procured I believe too. https://t.co/3HYOvnEM95— Don’t Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citations (@RezistansM) July 24, 2021
