During this month of Domestic Violence Awareness “The Mo Show” wants you to know that you are loved and there is help available for you whenever you are ready!

Help Hotline:

Call

tel:1.800.799.7233

or

Text

“Start” to 88788

Reach out to @MoQuickATL if you want to talk or share your story.

