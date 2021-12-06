No OVO: Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Let’s be honest.

Most artists dream of being nominated for a Grammy. Whether they’ll admit it publicly or not, being recognized by The Academy not only boosts prestige, record and tour sales, but it certifies a stamp on your contribution to music.

Well, when you’re one of the most prolific artists of all time, you’re afforded certain luxuries.

In this case, Drake is in a position to turn down nominations. Yeah, you read that right: October’s Very Own is sticking it to the Grammy committee, withdrawing his nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Here’s what Variety had to say:

Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to Variety. Sources tell Variety that the decision was made by Drake and his management, although his motivation was unclear at the time of this article’s publication.

Yikes. Was he not pleased with this year’s nominees? Is this a protest to the Grammys as a whole? Perhaps he’s reflecting on the time his Grammy Award speech was cut short?

With his recent withdrawal, Drake joins the ranks of Jay-Z and Will Smith: Megastars who have publicly taken a stance of their own, even if it means snubbing music’s highest honor. Only time will tell why Drake decided to pull his nominations against the board, but one thing’s for sure, his career is far from over. Which means this will not be the last time The Grammys may have to endure the curve from Hip-Hop’s biggest act.

Music fans, keep an eye out. Variety also noted that the Grammy ballots were posted Monday morning. So the Grammy website is expected to be updated soon, removing Drake’s nominations.

