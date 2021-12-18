Tyler The Creator’s Golf le Fleur* Luggage Is Handmade By Globe-Trotter And Cost A Grip

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you like his style or not, Tyler, The Creator’s eye for quality can’t be denied. His preference in suitcases isn’t cheap and we finally find out why.

As spotted on Complex the Odd Future front man has been sporting luggage in conjunction with his critically acclaimed effort Call Me If You Get Lost. But the pieces he has been spotted with on several red carpets are far from your average carries. Each of the cases are handmade by Globe-Trotter. For those not in the know the British manufacturer of luxury luggage patented the use of vulcanized fiberboard in their suitcases, a material consisting of paper, cotton and wood pulp. Apparently Tyler had long been a fan of their signature line and incorporated those feels in the imaging for the album. But he didn’t stop there.

His brand Golf le Fleur* has released a capsule collection all made by Globe-Trotter. In an exclusive interview with Complex, Globe-Trotter’s director of partnerships Darius Alavi-Ellis details how the collaboration came about. “Tyler and his team reached out to us about a year ago. I think their vision for the Golf le Fleur* range was pretty well thought out quite a long time came with a really specific idea of what they wanted to do” he stated.

Ellis went on to share that Tyler and his staff had a very unique vision for all the pieces. “Tyler and his team brought a really strong point of view on every component. We actually love to work with people like that. Some of the components on our pieces, everything is fully bespoke. All of the colors are custom designed to match the colors of the nail varnish. So we go away and get those leathers made up custom for Tyler.”

He also explained why the prices start at $1,300.00. “It’s made in England and they’re made one by one by hand. So that means that you’re not gonna get a suitcase for $100. But any of those pieces you bought from the Golf le Fleur*range or any of our standard ranges, could be owned for the rest of your life. If anything ever happened to it, we could repair it” he said. “And I know that that is not true for plastic luggage or luggage made of other things. So it depends on your personal philosophy. For me, I would much rather have one case for the rest of my life. On that basis, $2,000 doesn’t represent bad value actually. Besides, it’s much better for all of us if we all have far fewer pieces of luggage over the course of the rest of our life.”

You can shop the Golf le Fleur* x Globe-Trotter collection here.

