Happy Holidays: Pluto TV’s ‘What to Watch’ List For The Holiday Season

The family’s gathered around for the holidays, but there’s nothing interesting to watch? Pluto TV has stacked an amazing holiday slate for the whole family to enjoy featuring nostalgic 90’s TV series of the past and classic Christmas movies.

The leading free streaming TV service put together an awesome line-up, including an entire channel and programming marathon of favorite holiday episodes of hit series of the past, including Sister Sister, Moesha, Beverly Hills 90210, and more on Pluto TV Christmas. There is also an entire channel dedicated to breathtaking orchestral performances, operas, ice dances and ballets, as well as nostalgic pop culture hits, holiday classics and all the festivities in between. In case the family is gathered around for holiday games and entertainment, the platform is also offering special holiday ambiance channels, like the crackling fireplace, a festive fireplace and more.

To continue its 12 Days of Christmas, which began Dec. 13th, Pluto TV is also playing your favorite holiday rom-coms and more featuring movies like The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, A Christmas Princess, The 12 Dogs of Christmas, Christmas in the Heartland, The Real St. Nick, Merry Kissmas, A Christmas Cruise, A Christmas Princess and A Royal Christmas Ball.

Pluto also has more new movies on the platform including Anchorman, Saving Private Ryan, Mean Girls, That Thing You Do, Love and Basketball, and The Lost Boys.

Some movies are simply made to be watched during the holiday season and Pluto TV has you covered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Get into the holiday spirit with Pluto TV’s new programming.

Here’s some of our favorites:

On December 24:

Starting at 1pm ET, join Pluto TV’s holiday celebration for a special Christmas TV marathon with holiday episodes from series including Mr. Bean, Sister Sister, Moesha, Beverly Hills 90210, and Melrose Place on Pluto TV Christmas.

On December 25:

Celebrate an icy white holiday aboard the Titanic, streaming at 8pm ET on Pluto TV Spotlight. Relive your college days and tune into Old School at 8pm ET on Pluto TV Comedy.

On December 26:

There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Starting at 6:30pm ET on December 26, join Pluto TV for our Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting on the Holiday Lights channel.

For The Entire Month:

Stream breathtaking performances every Thursday and Friday this holiday season. For the entire month of December, Pluto TV’s Classica channel will stream breathtaking orchestral performances, operas, ice dances and ballets of classic tales including Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and more!

Every Thursday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Nutcracker

Every Thursday at 8PM ET: Philippe Herreweghe conducts Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Cantatas

Every Friday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Cinderella

Every Friday at 8PM ET: Mirabile Mysterium – A Christmas Tale

Every Saturday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Swan Lake

Every Saturday at 8PM ET: Nutcracker (Theatre de Capitole)

Every Sunday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Sleeping Beauty

Every Sunday at 8PM ET: J. S. Bach – Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248)

Catch Pluto TV’s special holiday programming with Pluto TV Christmas.

Happy Holidays: Pluto TV’s ‘What to Watch’ List For The Holiday Season was originally published on globalgrind.com

