80% Of Chicago Homicide Victims Are Black, City’s Crime Rate Highest Since 1996

It’s no secret that Chicago is a rather rough city to live in, and sadly many of our Black brothers and sisters have died as a result of the city’s rising crime rate.
In 2021 alone, the city recorded its most deadliest year since the 1990s after the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed that 836 of the more than 1,000 homicides it handled occurred in Chi-Town.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the medical examiner said it was the first time the office had handled that many homicides since 1994. Chicago Police Department data shows that 797 people were killed in the city, just one less short of the 798 slain back in 1996. To make matters even more troubling, that number doesn’t include people killed in shootings on Chicago expressways — those are in the jurisdiction of the Illinois State Police — nor are the self-defense shootings or fatal shootings by police officers.
Take a look below at the startling facts by the numbers on homicide rates in Chicago, via the Chicago Tribune:
“According to the medical examiner, Blacks were the victims of 80% of the homicides handled by the office. More than 1,000 homicides here were gun-related, the office said.
‘Males accounted for 88% of homicide deaths,’ the office reported in a statement. ‘Eighty-six homicide deaths were under 18; 12 were under the age of 10.’
The Chicago police figure includes all manner of homicides, but the overwhelming majority of slayings in the city — more than 90% — were a result of gun violence, statistics show.
All told, there were at least 4,300 gunshot victims, including those who suffered both fatal and nonfatal injuries, according to CPD data. The number is a significant increase from 2018, when 2,800 people were shot.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Although the 2021 increase saw Chicago returning to more than 700 homicides since 778 were logged in 2016, the data does show some slightly good news. Notorious hot spots for crime on the West Side with Austin and on the South Side with Englewood as well as South Chicago have recorded significant declines in homicides from 2020 to 2021.
While the Windy City definitely has a lot of work to do, we believe the residents of Chicago will soon pull through as a community to improve it for the better.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
#ChicagoRiots: Downtown Chicago Site Of Clash Between Police & Citizens After Suspect Shot
#ChicagoRiots: Downtown Chicago Site Of Clash Between Police & Citizens After Suspect Shot
1.
1 of 10
When @chicagosmayor says “our residents” need to feel safe, she has very specific residents in mind: wealthy, white residents in Gold Coast where stores were looted, not Black and brown residents in Englewood, where police shot a man yesterday. #ChicagoRiots #DefundCPD https://t.co/l36dDNGdgn— Madeleine (@madeleinedupre) August 10, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Humans Beings are our most vital resources, our main goal should be that people are living long lives with basic resources that spread equally of food,housing & education.— disco ric (@RicWilson) August 10, 2020
So with that being said fuck a building & fuck a corporation until these demands are met. #ChicagoRiots
3.
3 of 10
The city of #chicago is raising all the bridges to downtown to keep people away from it. #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/xHWfFPpDWe— 🇷evolution Streams (@RisePDX) August 10, 2020
4.
4 of 10
#CHICAGOScanner #ChicagoRiots YO TWO OFFICERS ARE SHOOTING THE HEAD UP WITH EACH OTHER. WTF. pic.twitter.com/gmUuOkWTeH— Chicago’s Mr. DJ Tek (@djtek) August 10, 2020
5.
5 of 10
They’re doing that thing again where they show footage of the #ChicagoRiots and say, “This is what things will look like in Biden’s America,” expecting people not to realize that it’s what things look like in Trump’s America. I feel like people don’t understand how time works.— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 10, 2020
6.
6 of 10
“Riots are the language of the unheard “ - Martin Luther King Jr.— Matthew Greene #MedicareForAll (@MattCGreene) August 10, 2020
A lot of people today are more concerned about rioting then black men and woman being killed by the police. Fuck them.#ChicagoRiots
7.7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
Looting an iPhone might be against the law, but it’s nowhere near the level of lawlessness or bad behavior of the police, for example. So in any case, i would not even deign to condemn any of it, as long as protests aren’t SPECIFICALLY about robbing little stores.— GMG (@GforGinormous) August 10, 2020
9.
9 of 10
.@chicagosmayor is about to hold a press conference about #ChicagoRiots. After the last uprising & dozens of children being shot, unemployment & #Covid_19 cases rising in Black & Brown communities, she’s made no moves to #DefundCPD & invest in our hoods!https://t.co/uNiUxJdkT9— GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) August 10, 2020
10.
10 of 10
as long as there are laws, there will be criminals.— nate of darkness 😈 (@nosex_nosex) August 10, 2020
there will be thieves as long as there is property.
the economy is a violence that the police enforce and interventions like rioting and looting are self-defense.
NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE, FUCK THE POLICE #ChicagoRiots
80% Of Chicago Homicide Victims Are Black, City’s Crime Rate Highest Since 1996 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com