Gambling Bird: Atlanta Falcons Star, Calvin Ridley Suspended For The Next NFL Season Due to Betting On Games

Breaking news, the NFL will be suspending Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on football games during the season.

Ridley will be suspended for the full 2022 NFL season.

NFL investigations say that there were not any coaches or teammates that were aware of the illegal betting. Former University of Alabama star will not see the field for the second year in a row. Last year Calvin, sat out the majority of the season due to focusing on his mental health.

More news to come as the story develops.

