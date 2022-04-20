Tiffany Haddish Talks Sex Tape Rumor & Catching Ex-Husband Trying to Film [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish catches up with Hot 107.9’s Beyonce Alowishus about new movies, endeavors, & even clears up some rumors! Haddish breaks down the struggles as a black woman getting paid her worth. The California native has a That’s So Raven moment and breaks down what her “big moment” looks like in her life and career.

Watch the full video below!

