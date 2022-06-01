Asking For A Friend: His New Wife Used My Child’s Personal Info Without Asking!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Felicia who needs to know if she is being petty or if her concerns are valid! She says her ex-husband has a new wife who constantly crosses the line. This time she says the woman used their child’s personal information in order to qualify for medical insurance without her permission. On top of all of that, her tax return was also held up due to the misinformation! Listen below!

Now you know we had to ask the Hustler’s what they thought and they had a lot to say. Listen to the call below and let us know your thoughts! Who do you think is to blame? The husband or new wife?

