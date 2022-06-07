May The Magic Begin: Official Teaser Trailer Released For Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Today (June 7), we got our first look at the highly anticipated Netflix film ‘The School for Good and Evil‘ which is set to be released later this year.

Coming off of their panel at Geeked Week, stars of the film Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, Soman Chainani (who wrote the epic international best-selling series that the film is based on) and director Paul Feig revealed the official teaser tailer for the upcoming fantasy thriller. Be sure to check it out below. Here’s the synopsis for the film:

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.

The film stars Kerry Washington (‘Scandal’), Charlize Theron (‘Mighty Joe Young’), Sophia Anne Caruso (‘Beetlejuice’), Sofia Wylie (‘Andi Mack’), Laurence Fishburne (‘Boyz n the Hood’), Michelle Yeoh (‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’), Jamie Flatters, Kit Young (‘Shadow and Bone’), Peter Serafinowicz (‘Shaun of the Dead’), Rob Delaney (‘Hobbs and Shaw’), Mark Heap (‘Brass Eye’), Patti LuPone (‘Three Sisters’) and Rachel Bloom (‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’).

Along with directing, Paul Feig also wrote the film alongside Vanessa Taylor and David Magee. Feig shared producer responsibilities with Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Laura Fischer. Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi, Soman Chainani and Patrician Riggen served as executive producers.

