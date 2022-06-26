MLS Celebrate Juneteenth with “Freedom to Be” Jersey Numbers

The jersey numbers and the limited-edition jersey packaging illustrate the history and importance of Juneteenth, and reinforce the notion of “Freedom To Be,” emphasizing everyone’s inherent freedom to be their true selves in every facet of life.
In addition to the Juneteenth jerseys, the Black National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”) performed by MLS player Fafà Picault will be played at all 14 MLS matches on Juneteenth weekend. Adidas has created Unity pre-match tops to celebrate diversity and unity. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase the Unity pre-match tops at MLSstore.com and at stadium retail locations.
Juneteenth Jersey Auction Beneficiaries
The following local organizations have been selected by each MLS club
as the recipient of the proceeds from the Juneteenth jersey auction
Atlanta United: Morehouse University Foundation
Austin FC: Six Square
Charlotte FC: Johnson C. Smith University
Chicago Fire FC: My Block My Hood My City
FC Cincinnati: Juneteenth Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids: Mending Roots Forest Project
Columbus SC: VoyceNow Foundation
D.C. United: Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid
FC Dallas: S.M. Wright Foundation
Houston Dynamo: The Forge for Families
Sporting Kansas City: Kansas City G.I.F.T.
LA Galaxy: BOSS Academy and Project Blue
Inter Miami CF: Mourning Family Foundation
Minnesota United: Voices for Racial Justice
CF Montreal: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Montreal
Nashville SC: My Brother’s Keeper Nashville
New England Revolution: Man Up, Inc.
New York Red Bulls: National Black Child Development Institute
New York City FC: City in the Community
Orlando City SC: My Brother’s Keeper Orlando
Philadelphia Union: Design FC
Portland Timbers: Maurice Lucas Foundation
Real Salt Lake: Project Success Coalition
San Jose Earthquakes: The African American Community Service Organization
Seattle Sounders FC: RAVE Foundation
Toronto FC: Foundation for Black Communities
Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Ethos Lab