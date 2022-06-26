MLS Celebrate Juneteenth with “Freedom to Be” Jersey Numbers

The jersey numbers and the limited-edition jersey packaging illustrate the history and importance of Juneteenth, and reinforce the notion of “Freedom To Be,” emphasizing everyone’s inherent freedom to be their true selves in every facet of life.

In addition to the Juneteenth jerseys, the Black National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”) performed by MLS player Fafà Picault will be played at all 14 MLS matches on Juneteenth weekend. Adidas has created Unity pre-match tops to celebrate diversity and unity. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase the Unity pre-match tops at MLSstore.com and at stadium retail locations.

Juneteenth Jersey Auction Beneficiaries

The following local organizations have been selected by each MLS club

as the recipient of the proceeds from the Juneteenth jersey auction

Atlanta United: Morehouse University Foundation

Austin FC: Six Square

Charlotte FC: Johnson C. Smith University

Chicago Fire FC: My Block My Hood My City

FC Cincinnati: Juneteenth Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids: Mending Roots Forest Project

Columbus SC: VoyceNow Foundation

D.C. United: Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid

FC Dallas: S.M. Wright Foundation

Houston Dynamo: The Forge for Families

Sporting Kansas City: Kansas City G.I.F.T.

LA Galaxy: BOSS Academy and Project Blue

Inter Miami CF: Mourning Family Foundation

Minnesota United: Voices for Racial Justice

CF Montreal: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Montreal

Nashville SC: My Brother’s Keeper Nashville

New England Revolution: Man Up, Inc.

New York Red Bulls: National Black Child Development Institute

New York City FC: City in the Community

Orlando City SC: My Brother’s Keeper Orlando

Philadelphia Union: Design FC

Portland Timbers: Maurice Lucas Foundation

Real Salt Lake: Project Success Coalition

San Jose Earthquakes: The African American Community Service Organization

Seattle Sounders FC: RAVE Foundation

Toronto FC: Foundation for Black Communities

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Ethos Lab