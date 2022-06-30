HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle We chopped it up with the self-proclaimed King Of R&B Jacquees! In this clip Jacquees shares his favorite albums of all time and surprisingly calls out T-Pain for slowing down his bag!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now one thing about Jacquees, he’s gonna make a remix! Back in 2019 he went viral for his “Que Mix” of Ella Mai‘s hit single, “Trippin” but not everyone was happy about it! The singer felt like his rendition took away attention from the original hit and it looks like T-Pain had no problem backing her up on this.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When the UK based artist was asked about the remix controversy she said, “Boo’d Up” had five thousand remixes but when it comes to someone trying to monetize, then it becomes a different issue.” The song was eventually removed from Youtube.

RELATED: T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta

Sounds like T-Pain name stays in the mix! Luckily Jacquees doesn’t seem to be bothered and says he’s still a big fan of the “rapper turnt singer.” Don’t miss our full interview with Jacquees! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes was originally published on themorninghustle.com