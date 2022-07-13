Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an Instagram post that was absolutely everything!
Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” singer donned a turquoise wig and matching bikini top as she posed in front of the camera and showed off her figure in a variety of angles in an IG Reel. She wore her turquoise locs parted over to the side with soft beach waves that matched her summertime fine look to perfection. She accessorized the look with diamond encrusted hoops and donned matching turquoise eye shadow on her eyes to set the entire look off right.
Lizzo Gives Us Style Goals In A Turquoise Wig And Matching Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com