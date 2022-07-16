Birthday Bash: Meet Athlete Of The Mic 2022 Winner, Marv P!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

One of the highlights of Birthday Bash ATL is the “Athlete Of The Mic” competition — shoutout to all the emcees on the come-up! — and we were honored to sit with 2022 winner, Marv P.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Representing for Virginia, Marv P spoke on the different-yet-similar Southern sounds when it comes to VA and ATL and even gave us a preview of a standout cut that he’ll be bringing to the Birthday Bash stage. Can’t wait!

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Watch our interview with 2022’s “Athlete Of The Mic” winner Marv P at Birthday Bash ATL below: