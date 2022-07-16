Birthday Bash: Yoshi Tells Us When He First Started Taking Music Serious

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Birthday Bash ATL is in full swing, and helping us to ring in the festivities behind the scenes is the human beatbox himself, Yoshi.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Whether you know him as Yoshi or by his official stagename Y0$#!, one thing that anyone who’s been in his presence will tell you is that the man is multitalented when it comes to rocking the mic. He sat with us to talk about being runner-up in the Athlete of The Mic competition, which we’re sure a lot of you out there wishes he actually won.

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Watch our interview with Y0$#! at Birthday Bash ATL below: