Birthday Bash: NLE Choppa “I Grew Up Watching Birthday Bash”

Hailing all the way from Memphis, NLE Choppa came by to chop it up just before hitting the stage for his debut performance at Birthday Bash ATL.

As a fan himself of the concert series, having grown up watching hip-hop heavyweights before his era perform on front of the South’s biggest hip-hop audience, Choppa knows just what he needs to bring to the stage today in order to make his set a memorable one.

Watch NLE Choppa’s interview for Birthday Bash ATL below: