Nick Cannon Welcomes 8th Child & Questions Women’s Hygiene

Nick Cannon is now a proud papa of 8! He and Bre Tiesi welcomed a child together over the weekend. The model took to her Instagram page to announce the healthy delivery. Tiesi blogged the entire thing and uploaded it on Youtube!

Now we were rooting for him and happy for a safe and healthy delivery BUT its what he said on the Lip Service podcast that has many changing their tune. Nick spoke candidly on feminine hygiene while on the show. With all 8 of his baby mamas in mind he then proclaimed that at least 80 percent of women have bad hygiene and don’t even know it! Excuse us sir, don’t project your negative experience on all women!

Now you know Lo had to give him a quick read and the Hustlers’ had a lot to say as well. Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts!

