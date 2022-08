HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 IS YOUR OFFICIAL STATION FOR ONE MUSICFEST 2022, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT 8TH & 9TH AT CENTRAL PARK.

2 DAYS OF NON-STOP MUSIC ON MULTIPLE STAGES, VISUAL ARTISTS, CRAFT VENDORS, A HUGE FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE, DJ STAGES, GIVEAWAYS, AND FESTIVAL ATTRACTIONS.

FEATURING PERFORMANCES FROM LIL BABY, RISK ROSS, GUCCI MANE, JEEZY, CITY GIRLS, BLEU AND MANY MORE.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AT ONEMUSICFEST.COM.