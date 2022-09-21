Joe Budden Takes Aim At DJ Akademiks Over Airing PnB Rock Interview

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden recently got into a tense discussion with Adam22 over the media personality’s decision to air an older PnB Rock episode shortly after the Philadelphia native’s tragic shooting death. Budden once again took aim at a fellow podcaster in DJ Akademiks, criticizing his friend for doing a similar act.

In episode 562 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and co-hosts, Ice, Ish, and Parks got into a discussion surrounding PnB Rock’s death and the immediate reaction to the incident. Around the 40-minute mark of the episode, Ish made mention of the Akademiks and PnB Rock interview in which the late artist explained that he’s been the target of robberies in Los Angeles in the past. Budden fired back, stating that he witnessed the clip in question and gave his two cents.

I hate that I saw that clip, I hate that Ak put that out,” Budden began. “This was what my exact Adam22 argument about sensitivity and being sensitive to certain things.”

The aforementioned Adam22 discussion appeared during a Patreon exclusive episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Akademiks made mention of Budden’s call out via a recent Twitch stream but it doesn’t appear there is any lingering bad blood between the two former Everyday Struggle co-hosts.

PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen, died at the age of 30 on Sept. 12 after being shot and succumbing to the wounds after a robbery at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

Check out the discussion at hand in the video clip below. Hop to around the 35:00-minute mark.

