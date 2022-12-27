Yung Miami Celebrated Christmas In This Sexy Black Look

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami was stylish over the Christmas holiday and took to Instagram to share her all black look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her fashion sense in the sexy all-black ensemble which featured leather cut off shorts and a matching black fishnet top that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching black boots, black gloves and a mini black handbag to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, brown style that was sleek and straight with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a subtle nod to her boo, Diddy. “Christmas in Miami ,” she captioned the look.

Check it out below.

“ bad”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “ ” while another commented with, “black out. ” to compliment the all black look.

Looks like Yung Miami has a fashionable Christmas and we’re still loving her style! What do you think? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

