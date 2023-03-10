Ashley L Talks Co-Parenting With Lucky Daye + College Hill ATL Anniversary

Our favorite cast member from College Hill ATL, Ashley L stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to speak with J-Nicks. During the conversation, the Savannah native speaks about barely getting paid any money on College Hill, “Money?! First off manipulation is a thing…This is for anyone that really feels like they want to get into reality TV. I Don’t know how it is now, but during my time I only got $200, unlimited Dr.Pepper & Papa Johns”.
Ashley L also spoke about co-parenting with R&B sensation, Lucky Daye and how it has been a rollercoaster.
Check out the full interview below:
RELATED: Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
RELATED: College Hill, Atlanta
RELATED: R&B Only Fest: Erykah Badu, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye, and more
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts