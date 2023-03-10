Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special

Ashley L Talks Co-Parenting With Lucky Daye + College Hill ATL Anniversary

Ashley L Talks Co-Parenting With Lucky Daye + College Hill

Source: @WesoToldme / @Wesotoldme

Our favorite cast member from College Hill ATL, Ashley L stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to speak with J-Nicks. During the conversation, the Savannah native speaks about barely getting paid any money on College Hill, “Money?! First off manipulation is a thing…This is for anyone that really feels like they want to get into reality TV. I Don’t know how it is now, but during my time I only got $200, unlimited Dr.Pepper & Papa Johns”.

Ashley L also spoke about co-parenting with R&B sensation, Lucky Daye and how it has been a rollercoaster.

Check out the full interview below:

 

Ashley L College Hill Atlanta Lucky Daye

