Spice is pregnant!
The Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star shared a post to Instagram showing off her baby bump dressed in blue.
The post was captioned “God has been so good to me”.
Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow and fellow Love & Hip-Hop castmates congratulated her in the comments on her post.
If you were a fan of the VH1 show, you might remember Spice was dating Justin Budd, also known as “Rusta”.
But back in August 2022 the Queen of Dancehall confirmed on Instagram the couple had split.
Spice has two kids from a past relationship.
MORE RELATED NEWS:
‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident
Congrats! Mimi Faust And Ty Young Are Engaged… Again!
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Spice is pregnant was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)