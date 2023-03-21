Carl Crawford & 1501 Talk Rebuilding, New Goals & More With Moran Tha Man

Carl Crawford & his 1501 Label pull up on Moran Tha Man to discuss rebuilding the label, growth & the expectations of the new artist on the roster. Follow Moran on IG @moranthaman #1501 #ericabanks #music #jprince
