Published on March 27, 2023

Did you know that Black Americans have a $1 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power increased by 108% between 2000 and 2017, outperforming the 97% increase in total buying power. Radio One has partnered with local black businesses in Atlanta to create a “Buy Black Atlanta” directory identifying black businesses in the metro Atlanta area, in an effort to encourage listeners to buy black every day. Buy BlackBuy Local.

Upload your Black Owned Business below:

