HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Su Solo Joins Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9 [Atlanta, GA – May 15, 2023]

Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop station, HOT 107.9, welcomes radio personality and Atlanta native, Su Solo as the Midday host. A first generation American representing Tigray, Ethiopia, Su Solo is an accomplished host, curator, advocate and multimedia personality with a deep history in the Entertainment Industry in Atlanta. “Atlanta is a special place. I grew up with the understanding that Radio personalities were more like your best friend, community advocates, entrepreneurs and so much more,” said Su Solo, “It’s a big dream come true to not only be in this position, but to grow with Radio One who has always set the bar in this city and beyond. I prayed for this. I’m ready for this. Your Best Friend Su Solo is back!“ “Su brings new energy and is a staple in Atlanta entertainment,” shares HOT 107.9 Program Director, Devin Steel, “We’re excited for her brand, infectious personality, and her passion for the 404 from 10A-3P everyday.” Su Solo takes over middays Monday, May 22nd and will be heard Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on HOT 107.9, also via the HOT Mobile App and streaming live on HOT 107.9’s website, HotSpotATL.com.