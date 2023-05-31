Bash N Brunch: Register To Win

Join HOT 107.9 for the official conclusion of Birthday Bash ATL 2023 weekend.
Sponsored By: Remy Martin & Peach State Health Plan
Door Open at 1pm and ends at 5pm
Free drink tickets and fully catered brunch with entry.
Music by HOT 107.9 and party with your favorite HOT 107.9 personalities!
