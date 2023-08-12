Beyoncé Stuns In A Neon Green Gaurav Gupta Gown

Every week, Beyoncé sends us into a frenzy while serving jaw dropping looks during her sold out “Renaissance World Tour.” And her most recent look might just be one of our favorite ensembles of the entire summer!
Bey wore the Athena Saree Gown for her opening number and sent the crowd into overdrive. What a way to kick off another show! She took to Instagram to show off her latest look in her usual post performance photo dump, sharing photo and videos without a caption to let the post speak for itself.
Check out the look below.
The gown’s designer also shared the look on their Instagram page. They shared similar photos while captioning the photo dump, “It should cost a billion to look this good!
@beyonce Couture meets Renaissance Beyoncé in the Gaurav Gupta Neon Green Athena Saree Gown from ‘Hiranyagarbha’ Paris Couture Week AW 23/24 for her opening look in Atlanta at the iconic Renaissance Tour.
Stylist: @karenlangleystylist Placement by: @maisonbose @boseh1 #GauravGuptaCouture #GauravGupta #Beyonce #RenaissanceWorldTour”
Check it out below.
Gotta love it! Beauties, have you seen the “Renaissance World Tour” yet? What’s your favorite look so far?
