Beyoncé Stuns In A Neon Green Gaurav Gupta Gown

Every week, Beyoncé sends us into a frenzy while serving jaw dropping looks during her sold out “Renaissance World Tour.” And her most recent look might just be one of our favorite ensembles of the entire summer!

During the latest stop on the singer’s tour in Atlanta, Georgia, the entertainer hit the stage once again to a sold out crowd who came to see her slay. This time, she shocked the crowd by donning a stunning, neon green gown from Gaurav Gupta that was everything. The sexy gown was from the Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Week collection and fit the beauty like a glove. The gown featured a flowing design and a thigh high slit to show off the “Heated” singer’s natural curves.The Grammy award winning singer paired the look with green, strappy shoes and gold jewelry. She also wore hints of green makeup to set the entire look off right.

Bey wore the Athena Saree Gown for her opening number and sent the crowd into overdrive. What a way to kick off another show! She took to Instagram to show off her latest look in her usual post performance photo dump, sharing photo and videos without a caption to let the post speak for itself.

Check out the look below.

The gown’s designer also shared the look on their Instagram page. They shared similar photos while captioning the photo dump, “It should cost a billion to look this good!

@beyonce Couture meets Renaissance Beyoncé in the Gaurav Gupta Neon Green Athena Saree Gown from ‘Hiranyagarbha’ Paris Couture Week AW 23/24 for her opening look in Atlanta at the iconic Renaissance Tour.

Stylist: @karenlangleystylist Placement by: @maisonbose @boseh1 #GauravGuptaCouture #GauravGupta #Beyonce #RenaissanceWorldTour”

Check it out below.

Gotta love it! Beauties, have you seen the “Renaissance World Tour” yet? What’s your favorite look so far?

