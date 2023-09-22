Rudy Acosta III AKA King Rudy Avoids Lengthy Prison Sentence For Helping The Feds

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Rudy Acosta III, a former Chicago drug boss and record label chief, helped the authorities take down several key figures in a massive drug case. Because of his federal cooperation, Rudy Acosta III, known on the streets as King Rudy is essentially a free man after being given a yearlong prison sentence that will see him go free after time served.

Rudy Acosta III and his case were profiled by the Chicago Sun-Times, highlighting that Acosta was once the focus of a DEA investigation for moving large amounts of cocaine through the Chicago area via a connection with a Mexican cartel.

Acosta appeared at the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse this past Tuesday (September 19) with Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Erskine speaking on his behalf and noting that Acosta was “one of the most prolific and successful cooperators with our office.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman handed down a sentence to Acosta of a year and one day, which would be wiped away due to time already served. The judge also told Acosta that he may be relocated to a halfway house.

Some might recall Acosta’s King Rudy nickname from his time in establishing The Legion recording label, which found its footing in the mid-2000s.

Acosta’s cooperation led to 36 people being slapped with drug and public corruption charges. One of the most notable names was the late Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval, who died in December 2020 after pleading guilty to corruption.

Acosta entered into a plea agreement, admitting to the fact that he distributed drugs across the city of Chicago while stating that he worked alongside drug suppliers out of Mexico. Over seven years, Acosta provided investigators with inside information to take down the three dozen individuals in the case.

DEA Special Agent Tom Asselborn spoke on behalf of Rudy Acosta III, saying that the former drug lord is completely rehabilitated and that he’s turned his life around.

