Millyz “Passion,” Jean Dawson & SZA “No SZNS” & More | Daily Visuals

With his next project, Holy Water ready to release sometime soon, Millyz keeps his pen sharp to continuously prove he’s one of the illest lyricists in the game and though he’s often overlooked by Hip-Hoppers today, the man isn’t letting lack of recognition slow up his progress.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Passion,” Millyz hits the road with his peoples in tow and takes his talents from Canada to what looks like Colombia to style and profile while exceptionally thick exotic women shower him with affection and attention while probably not even knowing one of his records. No shots, just sayin.’

On the R&B tip, Jean Dawson links up with SZA but for their visuals to “NO SZNS,” the singing duo take a backseat and let two children shine under the spotlight as they draw out the different struggles they have to live such as feuding parents, street life, and ultimately, death. Pretty deep ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Burna Boy, Money Man, and more.

MILLYZ – “PASSION”

JEAN DAWSON & SZA – “NO SZNS”

BURNA BOY – “CITY BOYS”

MONEY MAN – “ACCESS GRANTED”

PHERBO – “SUNSHINE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO & YTB FATT – “COME OUTSIDE”

LOLA BROOKE FT. BRYSON TILLER – “YOU”

HBK & PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “BLACK & PLATINUMS”

