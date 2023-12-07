Rapper Kodak Black Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, has been arrested on Thursday, according to a document obtained by XXL via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, for possession of cocaine.
Additional charges reportedly include tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.
Black is scheduled to appear before a judge in court Thursday afternoon.
The 26-year-old No Flockin’ rapper is no stranger to run-ins with the law. Black’s recent arrests include a January 2022 trespassing charge, and July 2022 trafficking and possession (oxycodone) charge. A warrant for his arrest was released in February 2023 after “[violating] his bail terms by failing to show up to a drug-test and later testing positive for fentanyl,” according to Miami News Times.
See: Kodak Black Claims The Oxycodone Pills He Was Busted With Were Prescribed By Doctor
See:Kodak Black Shoots Errant Romantic Shot Towards Jada Pinkett-Smith
Details will update as the story develops.
