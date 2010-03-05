Jay-Z & Beyonce Make It To The White House

Hip-hop’s first couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, finally made it to the White House … only for a visit that is.

Jay and B visited the nation’s First Family at the White house on Wednesday (March 3) while in town during a stop on the “BP3” tour, where Jay performed at the city’s Verizon Center.

A White House official said the rapper — alongside his wife/singer Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles, singer Trey Songz, and industry veteran Kevin Liles — toured the residence.

Then later, Jay actually had a quick, unscheduled visit with President Obama, said the Washington Post.

In an interview with Interview magazine last month, Jay reflected on his rise from the streets all the way to the White House, saying it “was crazy” that he could even meet with these powerful people.