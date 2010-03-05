CLOSE
Waka Flocka Flame, Slick Pulla Reportedly Clash At Walter's Clothing

According to the AJC.com, shots were fired, though no one was hit, during an altercation between groups affiliated with local rappers Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy that closed Walter’s Clothing in downtown Atlanta for about 30 minutes.

The fight started around 4 p.m. Thursday when Mane’s group walked into the store — popular with celebrities — and spotted Jeezy’s associates, witness Patrick Morrison told the AJC.

“There was a physical altercation inside the location between several men,” Atlanta police spokesman James Polite confirmed to the AJC. One of the men produced a weapon “and as a result a private armed security guard of a local entertainer discharged his weapon.”

Polite said the security guard,  employed by Brick Squad / So Icey rapper Waka Flocka Flame, has been detained.

The fighting was intense, witnesses said. “They just started going at it,” said Morrison, a Walter’s employee. While nothing has been confirmed, various sources have reported that CTE rapper / Young Jeezy affiliate Slick Pulla was involved in the altercation as well.

“Whoever he is he’s got a big swollen eye now,” Morrison said of Waka Flocka.

Waka Flocka would later tweet:

“Shout out to shawty who ran up wit the lumps on his face that look like Martin Lawrence …… lol.”

As we previously reported, Waka was shot in the arm in January while washing his car on Old National Highway. Police said he was approached at the Bubble Bath car wash by armed men demanding his jewelry.

Meanwhile, Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, is serving time at the Fulton County jail for a probation violation. He is set to be released in May.

Read the full story here.

