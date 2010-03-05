CLOSE
T.I. To Be A Free Man On March 26th

T.I.’s lawyer recently confirmed that the rapper, who is finishing up his sentence on felony weapons charges, will complete his jail sentence on March 26th.

T.I. is currently in a Fulton County halfway house after serving eight months in a low security federal state prison in Forest City, Arkansas.

On March 5th, T.I. will be on a conference call with select DJs nationwide to hype up his new single “I’m Back” which is the lead single from his forthcoming album.

Fulton County halfway house , I'm Back , jail sentence , Prison , T.I.

