Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
Movies

Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More

Marlon Wayans will play "a legendary quarterback tasked with training a rising young athlete, played by Tyriq Withers, who goes to train at the aging athlete's isolated compound."

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Universal Pictures Presents The SXSW Premiere Of "Monkey Man"

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty / Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele’s next psychological horror film is titled HIM. The film, which originally went under the working title GOAT, will star Marlon Wayans and Kanye West, aka Ye’s former mannequin—oops, we mean girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Universal and Monkey Paw Productions announced the film will make its theatrical debut on Sept. 19, 2025. The Hollywood Reporter reports Justin Tipping will serve as director, while Peele will produce.

According to the website, Marlon Wayans will play “a legendary quarterback tasked with training a rising young athlete, played by Tyriq Withers, who goes to train at the aging athlete’s isolated compound.”

Per THR:

From Oscar winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost. 

Tim Heidecker, comedian Jim Jefferies, Hip-Hop superstars Guapdad 4000, and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack will join Wayans and Fox in the cast.

This will also be the musician’s Hollywood debut.

Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the sci-fi series Limetown, will handle script duties; Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal Watson will join Peele as producers.

Peele has been hailed as one of the greatest horror film directors of all time (much to his dismay)following the success of his horror films Get Out, Us, and NOPE, so it should come as no surprise there is excitement bubbling.

Announcements around his films have become events, and the excitement around them following trailer releases has become next level.

Him is not the only title Peele will be a part of; there is still an untitled feature coming from him that he will be sitting in the director’s chair for.

We’re looking forward to seeing the first trailer and people doing the most trying to dissect it for clues.

Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Beauty

Glass House Eye Wear Is Changing The Eye Wear Game! #BlackGirlMagic

1-800-TruckWreck “Mother’s May” Contest
Contests

1-800-TruckWreck “Mother’s May” Contest

Local

Georgia Elections 2024: All You Need to Know!

10 items
Lifestyle

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples

Entertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close