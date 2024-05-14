Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

File this into the beefs nobody asked for category.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
21 Savage & Soulja Boy Trade Jabs On X, Formerly Twitter

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty / 21 Savage

21 Savage became the target of Soulja Boy’s fury while trying to defuse the beef between Drake and producer Metro Boomin.

Kendrick Lamar wasn’t the only person Drake had an issue with; there was also tension with Metro Boomin, leading the Canadian rapper to send shots at him on diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.” 

In response, Metro Boomin, who isn’t a lyricist, went into his producing bag, supplying the internet with a free “BBL Drizzy” beat for them to rap to. He offered the person with the best verse $10K and a free beat.

21 Savage, who collaborates with both of them, told fans during an Instagram Live session that he believed both Drizzy and Metro could move past the beef.

While all of this was happening, fans began digging up old problematic tweets from Metro Boomin, leading to “Metro Groomin” trending. Among the old tweets was some apparent shade at Hip-Hop pioneer Soulja Boy.

In the 2012 tweet, Metro wrote, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

Of course, Soulja Boy doesn’t let anything slide. He warned the producer to take down the post and kept a 2013 receipt in the form of a Metro in his DMs, attempting to send him music.

From there, it was on with Soulja Boy hopping on X, formerly Twitter, with some very disrespectful jabs about Metro’s deceased mother on Mother’s Day.

21 Savage Stood Up For Metro Boomin

Things got interesting when 21 Savage stood up  for his friend, typing “or what?” in response to Big Draco warning Metro Boomin, “He got 24 hours to delete that tweet.”

The two would tweet back and forth on social media about where they initially came from.

No music has come from this, but this is one of those beefs where we don’t need them running to the booth.

They can just let this disagreement fizzle out.

Hip-Hop is on some real spicy energy going into Summer 2024 sheesh.

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
10 items
Lifestyle

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples

Entertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Entertainment

From ATLANTA to law and order! Maurice p. Kerry exclusive with reec

Outkast and Dungeon Family 23 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

4Lifers: Meet Druski’s Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close