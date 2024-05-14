Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit

Chief Keef, one of the pioneering voices in the Chicago Drill rap scene, shared a message on Instagram that he's kicked the lean habit.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Rolling Loud California 2024

Chief Keef is seen by many as a pioneer of the Chicago Drill scene and found fame as a teenager while putting his city on the map. These days, Chief Keef is celebrating lifestyle changes and shared that he’s no longer using lean.

Chief Keef, 28, has been on a press run in support of his latest studio album, Almighty So 2 which is a proper sequel to his 2013 mixtape of the same name. In recent conversations with Zane Lowe and Shawn Setaro, the rapper born Keith Cozart appears to be changing his ways, and letting go of his use of promethazine could be attributed to that.

Taking to Instagram last weekend, Keef shared brief details of his sobriety with his fans.

“Been clean of lean 3-4 months now! CHAMPION,” Keef wrote, adding a kissing face, applause, and leaves emoji underneath his statement.

Almighty So 2 was released on May 10 and the early returns say that Keef, who produced the majority of the album himself, delivered a solid extension in the series.

Props to Chief Keef and his sobriety journey!

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
10 items
Lifestyle

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples

Entertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Entertainment

From ATLANTA to law and order! Maurice p. Kerry exclusive with reec

Outkast and Dungeon Family 23 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

4Lifers: Meet Druski’s Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close