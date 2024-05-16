HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in almost a decade Sizzla Kalonji returns to the United States for a tour that will bring his classics and new vibes! Check out the exclusive interview with Reec as he gets the first interview with Sizzal as he touches ground on US soil. It’s been years since Sizzla has done a show in AMerica. His US tour kicks off in Atlanta at Zion Yard. Miguel Orlando Collins, known by his stage name Sizzla Kalonji or Sizzla, is a Jamaican reggae musician. He is one of the most commercially and critically successful contemporary reggae artists and is noted for his high number of releases. As of 2018 he has released 56 solo albums.

Sizzla Kalonji Returns To The US! First Stop in Atlanta. Exclusive With Reec was originally published on majicatl.com