Listen Live
Test
34 items

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’
Entertainment

Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson will work the stage as host. Usher will be honored with BET's Lifetime Achievement. Will Smith will perform a new song.

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 16, 2024

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The 2024 BET Awards will take our culture center stage on June 30. Celebrating the best in Black TV, music, and entertainment, this Sunday’s ceremony will be a star-studded affair.

Taraji P. Henson returns as host after a whirlwind year of appearances, fashion slays, honors, and new projects such as her children’s book and TPH by Taraji hair care line. Taraji has no problem working the stage – or an outfit – so we’re sure she will bring the heat, laughs, and fun to celebrate Black excellence.

This year’s awards promise to be a night filled with show-stopping performances, heartfelt tributes, and significant cultural moments. Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break from her Hot Girl Summer tour to open the show, and several other popping performances will follow. Will Smith is also rumored to hit the stage after a successful Bad Boys movie showing.

RELATED: Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

Cardi B, the Roots, Common, Gunna, Queen Latifah, and Common are also set to appear.

Celebrity style is also sure not to disappoint. With the nickname “Cultures Biggest Night,” the BET Awards always inspire custom fits, emerging and up-and-coming Black designers, and ensembles that slay to the gawds, eat, and make us gag. Year after year, the red carpet is a major moda moment.

We can’t wait to see what our favorite celebrities wear, do, and win during the upcoming show. But since we have to, see our guide of what to watch out for.

RELATED: 2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

Who’s all nominated?

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Drake holds the top spot with seven BET Awards 2024 nominations. Drake’s nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for “For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition),” ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and ‘Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Nicki Minaj’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of The Year for “Barbie World with Ice Spice and Aqua, ‘BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Blessings and twice for ‘Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert “Everybody and “Barbie World with Ice Spice and Aqua.   

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each have five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher round out our heavy hitters list with four nominations each.

Any special nominations?

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Adding to a year of flowers, accolades, and appreciation, Usher will take home one of the network’s biggest awards. The Atlanta R&B crooner will be honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who will hit the performance stage?

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Several of our favorite celebs will join BET’s musical lineup. In addition to the Hot Girl Coach and Will Smith, fans can expect to see GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét.

Tanner Adell, who recently signed to a new label, will take the BET Amplified stage.

Who do we think will slay the red carpet?

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

With a busy awards season, fashion weeks, and months of industry appearances behind us, we have several celebrities to look out for on the red carpet. Fantasia continues to kill the red carpet with her bold style, avant-garde touches, and designer notes. So her BET showing should be strong.

Colman Domingo is known as “Mr. Red Carpet.” We are eager to see what he and his stylists, Wayman and Micah, cook up. Our host, Taraji, will undoubtedly slay style dragons with multiple stage outfit changes.

Other fashionistas we look to see include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and JT.

RELATED

The Best Hair Moments From The 2023 BET Awards

Watch Da Brat Prepare For Her Performance At The BET Awards In The Finale Of ‘Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special’

Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 183 items
Entertainment

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Local

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 28 items
Entertainment

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close