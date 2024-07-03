Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape recently visited The Morning Hustle to discuss The Queens of R&B Tour, family life, reality tv and entrepreneurship.

They , described this tour as more of a “Verzuz” experience rather than a conventional two-group tour. While Xscape and SWV have managed to maintain a professional rapport, internal dynamics within Xscape present more challenges. Despite this, the group remains committed to its current lineup, not seeking replacements despite any unresolved tensions.

During the interview, Tiny and Kandi delved into their experiences with reality TV, discussing the different types of shows they have been involved with and how these platforms have shaped their careers. They highlighted the importance of balancing their professional lives with personal commitments, emphasizing the effort it takes to manage such demanding careers while maintaining a sense of normalcy at home. Kandi mentioned that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta at the moment due to her busy tour schedule, which doesn’t allow time for the show.Additionally, Kandi offered advice to new RHOA cast members amidst ongoing drama with Kenya Moore, drawing from her extensive experience on the show.

The conversation also touched upon future projects for the superstars within their families, hinting at exciting ventures ahead. They discussed nepotism within the industry, revealing surprising connections to other celebrities. In a candid moment, Kandi revisited a notable event when food critic Keith Lee visited her restaurant, providing insight into how that situation unfolded.

Fans eager to learn more about the tour and hear the full interview can check it out on YouTube. The Queens of R&B Tour is set to be a monumental celebration of 90s R&B, bringing together legendary voices for a series of unforgettable performances. This collaboration promises a nostalgic journey through the hits that defined an era.

Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena* Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *Without Mýa

