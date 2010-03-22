Tiger Woods: "I've Done Some Pretty Bad Things" (VIDEO)

In his first interview since confessing that he cheated on his wife, Tiger Woods said, “I’ve done some pretty bad things in my life” and that he doesn’t know what kind of reception he’ll get when he returns to competitive golf at the Masters next month in Augusta.

Speaking to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, Woods said “I was living a life of a lie, I really was. And I was doing a lot of things…that hurt a lot of people.”

Watch the clip for the full interview:

