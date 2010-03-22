CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tiger Woods: "I've Done Some Pretty Bad Things" (VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

tiger-woods-conf_299x378

In his first interview since confessing that he cheated on his wife, Tiger Woods said, “I’ve done some pretty bad things in my life” and that he doesn’t know what kind of reception he’ll get when he returns to competitive golf at the Masters next month in Augusta.

Speaking to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, Woods said “I was living a life of a lie, I really was. And I was doing a lot of things…that hurt a lot of people.”

Watch the clip for the full interview:

RELATED: Tiger Needs To Step Up His Sexting Game

RELATED: South Park Has The Cure For Sex Addiction

Elin , ESPN , golf , Interview , sex scandal , tiger woods

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close