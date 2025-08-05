Listen Live
Tiny Desk Producer Says Show Isn't Ending Despite CPB Woes

Despite Trump Administration Defunding CBP, ‘Tiny Desk’ Producer Says Show Will Go On

Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter is the longtime producer of Tiny Desk, the popular live music program hosted by and presented by NPR.

Published on August 5, 2025

NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party

Bobby “DJ Cuzzin B” Carter, the longtime producer of NPR’s popul ar live music series, Tiny Desk, has broken his silence regarding the program’s future. According to Carter, Tiny Desk will continue to forge ahead despite the Trump administration’s defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Tiny Desk, which began in 2008, is regarded as one of the most important platforms when it comes to live music, especially for Black musicians. Stars such as Usher, T-Pain, The Lox, and most recently, Clipse, have delivered head-turning sets in the intimate setting.

Taking to social media, Carter shared a brief statement about the show, reassuring fans that Tiny Desk will remain despite the massive blow of CPB shutting down later this year.

“I’ve heard from many friends, family and audience members who are worried that NPR/Tiny Desk is shutting down. It is not,” Carter shared on both X and Instagram. “Unfortunately, CPB is shutting down. I encourage everyone to support Public Media and donate.”

Carter ended his statement with, “I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages. They have been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

According to his NPR bio, Carter produced his first Tiny Desk show in 2014 and helped bring the show to prominence, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with producing the program, Carter is also a DJ and public speaker.

Photo: Getty

Despite Trump Administration Defunding CBP, ‘Tiny Desk’ Producer Says Show Will Go On  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

