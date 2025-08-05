Listen Live
Local

Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Atlanta

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Soul Food
Source: BaileysTable / Getty

Black Restaurant Week has officially kicked off in Atlanta, bringing a flavorful celebration of Black-owned culinary businesses to the forefront. Running from August 5 through August 17, this annual event highlights the diverse and vibrant food scene in metro Atlanta, featuring dozens of restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and other culinary enterprises.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the festivities began with a “First Taste” preview event at The Corner Grille, setting the stage for two weeks of delicious offerings. Black Restaurant Week is more than just a food event—it’s a platform designed to boost visibility and provide marketing support for Black-owned businesses, many of which may not have access to large-scale promotional resources.

Related Stories

Organizers emphasize that the event is an opportunity for the community to explore local cuisine while supporting businesses that are integral to Atlanta’s cultural fabric. Participating establishments will showcase special dishes throughout the week, inviting diners to celebrate culture through food.

Whether you’re a foodie or simply looking to support local businesses, Black Restaurant Week offers a chance to savor unique flavors while making a meaningful impact. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Atlanta’s rich culinary diversity!

For details on participating restaurants, visit the Atlanta page on the Black Restaurant Weeks website.

Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Atlanta  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close