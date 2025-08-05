Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Atlanta

Source: BaileysTable / Getty

Black Restaurant Week has officially kicked off in Atlanta, bringing a flavorful celebration of Black-owned culinary businesses to the forefront. Running from August 5 through August 17, this annual event highlights the diverse and vibrant food scene in metro Atlanta, featuring dozens of restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and other culinary enterprises.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the festivities began with a “First Taste” preview event at The Corner Grille, setting the stage for two weeks of delicious offerings. Black Restaurant Week is more than just a food event—it’s a platform designed to boost visibility and provide marketing support for Black-owned businesses, many of which may not have access to large-scale promotional resources.

Organizers emphasize that the event is an opportunity for the community to explore local cuisine while supporting businesses that are integral to Atlanta’s cultural fabric. Participating establishments will showcase special dishes throughout the week, inviting diners to celebrate culture through food.

Whether you’re a foodie or simply looking to support local businesses, Black Restaurant Week offers a chance to savor unique flavors while making a meaningful impact. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Atlanta’s rich culinary diversity!

For details on participating restaurants, visit the Atlanta page on the Black Restaurant Weeks website.

