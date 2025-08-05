The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’

Now, Mr. Daddy…

Very few people (on Planet Earth) have more audacity than 51-year-old rapper-turned-reality star Trick Daddy who, once again, is getting DRAGGED after saying women over 35 are ‘damaged goods’ during an appearance on The Nene Leakes Show.

Known for stirring the pot with inflammatory statements, the ‘Let’s Go’ rapper (born Maurice Young) went completely off the rails when asked about his estranged wife Joy Taylor and their relationship status.

“With the exception of you and maybe two or three other women, right, I’m not attracted to no women over 35 years old,” he said to an unbothered Leakes. “Y’all standards are too high, y’all are too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from y’all past relationships.”

Check out the full interview below:

What started as an interesting conversation about the once-popular rapper’s bout with Lupus, legal troubles, life lessons that come with financial freedom, and more devolved into another woman-bashing session that immediately made its rounds across social media.

At this point, it’s clear the Miami native knows exactly what to say to go viral as evidenced by his lengthy history of backlash-igniting statements online.

You may recall him saying Black women need to “tighten up” to avoid being replaced by “white and Spanish women” during an Instagram rant back in 2016.

“These Spanish, these white h***, they done started getting finer than a muthaf***a,” he said in the now-infamous video. “Y’all black h*** better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all this extra sh** for nothing. You not achieving nothing, b****! You getting ya a** done, ya ti****s done. Ya paying $150 to get your makeup done, just to go to a local club, b****. Tighten up, h**. These Spanish and these white h*** is getting very spiffy on y’all. They f*** around and learn how to fry chicken, you h*** is useless.”

Fast-forward 9 years and he’s STILL at it with his tired old troll tactics aimed at women who, in many cases, were actually thrilled he’s not checking for them.

What was your reaction to Trick Daddy’s comments about women over 35? Tell us down below and peep the latest Trick Daddy dragging to Hell on the flip.

The post The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’ appeared first on Bossip.

The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’ was originally published on bossip.com