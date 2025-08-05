Diddy Denied Bond Before Sentencing In Prostitution Case

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Diddy will stay in jail while he waits for his sentence after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges, according to HuffPost.

The judge has denied his request to be released on a $50 million bond, saying Combs could be a flight risk and a danger to others. Combs has been in jail since his arrest in September. Last month, he was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. However, he was convicted of two charges linked to forcing others into prostitution.

Prosecutors said Combs made his girlfriends take part in drug-fueled sex acts with male sex workers while he watched and filmed them.

Judge Arun Subramanian said Combs did not prove that he deserved to be let out of jail before sentencing. He said there was no “exceptional circumstance” to justify his release. “The record here contains evidence of violence, coercion, and subjugation,” the judge wrote, adding that this made the case too serious for release.

Combs’ lawyers have not commented on the ruling, and prosecutors also declined to give a statement.

The charges could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years. However, sentencing in federal court can be complicated, and there is a big difference between what prosecutors and Combs’ legal team believe the sentence should be. Even so, the judge has the final say and can decide on a punishment that may not match either side’s expectations.

This case marks a major legal and personal setback for Combs, a well-known figure in music and fashion.

His sentence has not been decided yet, and more legal battles may still lie ahead.

